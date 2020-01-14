|
ENGLAND, George David David England, 66, died at his home in Cumming on Jan. 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. A sixth-generation native of Tucker, GA, he graduated from Tucker High School, class of 1971. He was an electrical contractor, following in the tradition of his father and grandfather. But he was happiest sitting in a bass boat on Lake Lanier. He was predeceased by his father, Ray J England of Tucker, his mother, Ruth England Donald of Snellville, his grandparents, Howard and Carrie Cofer England of Tucker, and John and Lillian Seay of Snellville, and most of his aunts and uncles. He is survived by his longtime life partner, Paula Tyson of Cumming; daughter, Cheryl Ernst of Bartlesville, OK; son, Howard Ray England of Hall County; five grandchildren; two sisters, Trish England of Tucker, and Donna England Dahlgren of Decatur. Date of memorial service to be announced.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020