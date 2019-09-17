Services
FLINT, George Ross George Ross Flint, 93, of Sandy Springs, GA, formerly of Chillicothe, OH, passed away at home August 21, 2019. Born in Lima, Ohio, Ross was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Marianne Schachne Flint, his parents, George and Eloise Flint, and his brother, Robert Flint. After graduation from high school as class valedictorian, Ross enlisted in the US Army and was a member of the 87th Infantry during WWII. He was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and the Purple Heart for injuries he suffered in combat. After the war, he graduated from The Ohio State University and had a successful career with Westinghouse. Ross is survived by 3 children, Ellen Baubles and husband Don of Auburn, AL, Christine Flint of Sandy Springs, GA, and Richard Flint and partner Gene Caraturo of Roswell, GA. He is also survived by 3 grandsons, Flint Baubles and wife Lindsee of Auburn, AL, Joseph Baubles of Austin, TX, Peter Baubles and wife Amanda of Marietta, GA, 7 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alana, Alexus, Collin, McCarlee, Jace and Camelia, and niece Brenda Fellow and nephew Jeffrey Flint. Per his wishes, his body was cremated and his remains will be buried next to his wife at 11:30 AM, on Sept. 20, in Grandview Cemetery, under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Military honors will be performed by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to your local VFW or USO. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019
