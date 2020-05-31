George James Foster, age 91, beloved husband and father passed away on May 18, 2020, in Alpharetta, GA. He was born June 23, 1928, in Chicago, IL, to George J. and Marion (Shields) Foster. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School (Chicago, IL) and then received his BS in Commerce in 1952 from the University of Notre Dame. He continued his education and achieved an MS in Forensic Science from George Washington University in 1976. He married the love of his life, Rita Louisa Thomas in 1952. He began his career as an officer in the Navy from 1952-1954. For the next 25 years, he was a Special Agent for the FBI. During this time, he and his wife and 5 children lived in 7 different states from coast to coast. Following his retirement from the FBI, he became Director of Corporate Security for Georgia Pacific in Atlanta, GA, where he enjoyed a successful 15-year career. Hobbies included tennis, travel, health and fitness, playing the drums, bible study, reading and spending summers at the beach with his large family. He loved to tell a good corny joke. He would start many a conversation with "have you heard the one about?" His charm and good looks earned him the well-deserved nickname "the Silver Fox". He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rita, his 5 children; Susan Knight (David); Thomas; William (Jane); Elizabeth Egan (William) and Patricia Cottrell (Glenn), 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will occur at a future date.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.