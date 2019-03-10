McKNIGHT, George Francis George F. McKnight of Decatur, GA died March 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Joella; two sons, Steve McKnight of Atlanta, GA, and Alan McKnight (Barbara) of Duluth, GA; two daughters, Cathy Jolley of Decatur, GA; Leslie Poole (Porter) of Cumming, GA; three granddaughters, Alli McKnight (fiance Christian Jaggie), Mary McKnight, Natalie Poole; grandson, Alex Poole; brother, Dr. Edgar V McKnight of Greenville, SC; sister, Carrie Steward of Beralta, NM; and a host of extended family and friends. Mr. McKnight was predeceased by his parents William and Carrie McKnight; brothers, Bill and Ralph McKnight; sister Lillian McKnight; and first wife Jean (Phillips) McKnight. Mr. McKnight was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He spent the first half of his long career as an Auditor with A.M. Pullen and Company. He retired from his private CPA practice at age 88. Mr. McKnight proudly served at Pearl Harbor in the US Navy during WWII. He was an avid sports enthusiast and also enjoyed spending time tending to his yard. He was an active and founding member of University Heights United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club and the Georgia Society of CPA's. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, 03/10/2019 at 2:00 pm at University Heights United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens immediately following the services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made, in his honor, to the University Heights United Methodist Church. Services are provided by A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary