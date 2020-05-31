George Garvin
GARVIN, George George O'Neil "Bud" Garvin, age 88, of Smyrna, passed away Friday, May, 22, 2020. Bud was a very loving person who never met a stranger, loved all things military, and was a great storyteller. He proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force and was an aerial reconnaissance photographer during the Korean War. After military service he worked at Kodak, Cox, Leased Vehicles, AndLease and retired in 2001 from Marable-Pirkle. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church Chattahoochee, and a longtime member of Shriner's International. Preceding Mr. Garvin in death were his parents Hugh and Ruth Garvin, his son Richard Hugh Garvin II and brother Richard Hugh Garvin. Surviving are his wife Sandra Garvin, sons Greg(Angela), Scott (Karen), Neil, daughter-in-law Barb, daughters Lisa (Mike) Gallagher, Becky (Toney) Johnson, sister Ruanne (Dan) Clay, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be officiated by Dr. Jimmy Lewis. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
