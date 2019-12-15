|
GOODMAN, George Al George Alton Goodman, age 85, of Big Canoe died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Stacy and Jim Scott; daughter, Terri and Ron Johnson; stepson, Todd and Laura Earley. Grandchildren include Zack, Natalie and Lily Scott, Ian Johnson, Seth and Jackson Earley. Also surviving is his brother, Steve Goodman of Stockbridge. Al retired to Big Canoe in 1996 after being in management for Yellow Freight. A Memorial Service is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 11 AM, at Big Canoe Chapel with a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to Big Canoe Chapel. Al was born in McDonough, Georgia in 1934, one of ten children. During his career he lived in Atlanta, Augusta, Charlotte and Nashville. He enjoyed golf, college football, traveling, walking the trails of Big Canoe, being with friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019