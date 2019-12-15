Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Big Canoe Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for George Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Goodman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Goodman Obituary
GOODMAN, George Al George Alton Goodman, age 85, of Big Canoe died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Stacy and Jim Scott; daughter, Terri and Ron Johnson; stepson, Todd and Laura Earley. Grandchildren include Zack, Natalie and Lily Scott, Ian Johnson, Seth and Jackson Earley. Also surviving is his brother, Steve Goodman of Stockbridge. Al retired to Big Canoe in 1996 after being in management for Yellow Freight. A Memorial Service is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 11 AM, at Big Canoe Chapel with a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to Big Canoe Chapel. Al was born in McDonough, Georgia in 1934, one of ten children. During his career he lived in Atlanta, Augusta, Charlotte and Nashville. He enjoyed golf, college football, traveling, walking the trails of Big Canoe, being with friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -