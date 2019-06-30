GRAHAM, George T. Kosciusko - George Turner Graham, 92, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born July 13, 1926 to Mr. George K. and Annie Chaney Graham in Kosciusko, MS. He entered Heaven surrounded by much family love and is celebrating with His Savior, Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Harold Graham and his wife, Ora Lindsay Graham. George and Ora were married for 60 years. Ora surely welcomed him to Heaven with a great celebration! George and Ora fell in love in the 1940's in Kosciusko and married on Christmas Eve in 1950 at the Williamsville Baptist Church. George was a gracious man who treasured his family above all and worked tirelessly to love and provide for them. He was also a witty, fun and playful Dad, Grandfather and great Grandfather! He served his country during WWII and the Korean Conflict and worked as an auditor with the Department of Agriculture for 36 years. He served for many years as a Gideon providing Bibles to thousands. George leaves four children: Lisa Fowler of Mineral Bluff, GA (Craig); Laura Malone of Anniston, AL (James); Marcus Graham of Alpharetta, GA (Karen) and Lindsay Williams of Marietta, GA (Brent). Seven grandchildren: Erin Caldwell of Spring, TX; Allison Lee of Gadsden, AL; Afton Aultman of Carrolton, GA; Brett Fowler of Woodstock, GA; Rachel Graham of Austin, TX; Kelsey Graham of Alpharetta; GA and Hunter Graham of Alpharetta, GA. Five great grandchildren: Ryan Elmore of Gadsden, AL; Logan Aultman of Carrolton, GA; Caleb Aultman of Carrolton, GA; Ava James Lee of Gadsden, AL and Brody Caldwell of Spring, TX. He was buried next to his wife, Ora who passed in 2010, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS on June 21, 2019. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019