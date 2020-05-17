|
GREER, Colonel George Davis Colonel George Davis Greer of Avondale Estates, Georgia passed away May 13, 2020, at the age of 90. He was preceded by his best friend and wife of 60 years, Mary whom he met while both were students at Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Alma Greer, his sister Anne Greer Townsend and his brother William Greer. Surviving George and Mary are their three daughters Mary Greer Cielinski (John), Cynthia Greer Ryan (Michael) and Delinda Susan Greer; five grandchildren Kelly Kilgore, Wes Kilgore (Joanna), Dave Gibbs (Natalie), Kirsten Gibbs Nieto (Mario) and Molly Locklear Sloan (Rial); and 14 amazing great-grandchildren. Colonel Greer served 28 years as a commissioned active duty officer in the U.S. Army. He served tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam as well as in numerous other locations. Though he never mentioned it he was a highly decorated officer having earned 2 Silver Stars, 3 Bronze stars, 2 Legions of Merit, a Distinguished Flying Cross, The Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, the Combat Infantry Badge and numerous other medals and citations. While in Vietnam he received nine air medals and he was shot down in three helicopters. Upon retirement he refused to tempt fate by ever flying again. On November 23, 2012, Mary Greer lost a long battle to overcome the effects of a stroke suffered in January of 2000. Mary was born and raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Inglee and Beatrice Dewson. She had one sister, Beatrice Dewson Johns, who is also deceased. She served in a number of executive positions in the Officers' Wives Club, taught etiquette to the West Point Graduates and was the surrogate mother to many cadets. While living in Avondale Estates, she was active in many organizations to include the Georgia Federation of Garden Clubs, the Avon Garden Club and served on several boards for the City of Avondale Estates. She was a good friend to all and loved by many. George and Mary will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421 (423) 362-5999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020