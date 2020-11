Former Supreme Court Justice George H. Carley, 82, died Thursday, Nov. 26 of COVID-19 at Emory Decatur Hospital, Chief Justice Harold Melton said Friday.Carley was named to the Georgia Court of Appeals in 1979 and the Georgia Supreme Court in 1993. In May 2012 he became chief justice, serving until his retirement Dec. 31, 2012.Carley is survived by his wife Sandy, his son George H. Carley Jr. and his two grandsons. Read more about Justice George Carley on ajc.com