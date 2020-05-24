|
HENDRIX, George Wesley George Wesley Hendrix, age 97, of Atlanta, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Athens, Georgia after an extended illness. In 1922, George was born in Hapeville to George Washington Hendrix and Ethel Heery Hendrix. He graduated from Russell High School in 1939, and then attended Wheeler Business School in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating, he worked for Southern Dairies in Birmingham until World War II began. When the United States entered WWII, George volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and was stationed in Chelmsford (Essex) England. After D-Day, he was stationed in Lyon Cambrai in France and Venlo, Holland. He was a chief mechanic tasked with maintaining B-26 bombers. The family loved hearing stories of his time stationed in England. Several months ago, George was presented with a handmade quilt from Quilts of Honor, recognizing his service as a WWII veteran. George was so moved during the presentation, remembering with great humility his fellow corpsmen who did not come home. After the war, George enrolled at Georgia Tech in 1948 on the GI Bill. In 1950, he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. George was a manufacturer's representative for the Singer Co. and subsequently a commercial heating and air representative for John Q. Bullard & Associates in Atlanta. In 1980, he began his second career in commercial and land real estate sales in the Atlanta area. In 1951, George married Joyce Phillips, and they were married for 68 years. A longtime resident of the Sandy Springs area, George was active at First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs where he was a deacon and active in the Berean Sunday School class. He then joined Dunwoody Baptist Church, where he was active in the choir and the Samaritan Sunday School class. George was an avid gardener, loved good food, bowling, sports, crossword puzzles and spending time with his family especially his grandsons for whom he set a Christian example. Mr. Hendrix is survived by his wife Joyce, and son Bryan (Jean), and grandsons, Wes (Caitlyn) and Walker Hendrix. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Samaritan Class Missionary Fund at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020