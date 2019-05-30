Resources More Obituaries for George HEYBURN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George HEYBURN

Obituary Condolences Flowers HEYBURN, George Aloysius March 23, 1928 May 26, 2019 George Aloysius Heyburn was born to George and Helen Heyburn of Wilkes Barre, PA on March 23, 1928. George started school in Wilkes Barre before relocating to Elmira, NY, attending St. Patrick's Elementary School, Chaminade High School and Hofstra University (1951). After college, George enlisted in the Army, reporting to a special branch of Counter Intelligence Corps and Federal Bureau of Investigation. He served his country for several years, leaving the service as a Second Lieutenant. It was while George was working undercover in Hawaii that he met the love of his life, Adryenne W. Day. George and Andie were wed in Hawaii where they remained until transferring to Elmira, NY shortly before the birth of the first of their 7 children. Out of the service, George began his career in management. He was recruited by Rich's Department Stores and moved to Atlanta in the late 1950s. With Rich's, George served as general manager of the North and South Dekalb and Perimeter Mall locations. George was a lifelong athlete. He ran track in college, once competing against Jesse Owens. He was an avid tennis player in his middle years and played decades of golf as a member and past president of the Atlanta Senior Golf Association. George loved to host family gatherings, dress sharp, tell stories, and let you know he was a "trained observer". He was proud of his head of hair and a fan and practitioner of golf. He was a faithful and dutiful husband and father, helping to raise 7 children and instill bonds in them that continue to this day. George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Andie, daughters Beth (Tom), Helen (Dan), and Katie (Jamie), sons Chris, Mike (Yovie), and Tom (Doreen). George is preceded in death by his youngest son Steve. George is survived by 15 grandchildren: Billy, Michelle, Lanier, Conner, Kristen, Stephanie, Meghan, Devan, Rad, Alden, Claire, Lane, Jay, Sean and Moira and 9 great-grandchildren. George was proud of all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often boasting of their accomplishments. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329). Visitation with the family will precede the Mass at 10:00 AM in the narthex of the church. A letter from Colonel Rowan of the US Army written in 1954 sums up well the man that George Heyburn was: "Mr. Heyburn is a man of integrity. His cheerful cooperative attitude together with his initiative, dependability, conscientious efforts, good-judgment and intelligence have enabled him to perform various difficult assignments in an outstanding manner. The termination of his tour of duty in Hawaii is the explanation for our losing the services of a particularly desirable individual. I wish him success in his future undertakings." We mourn the loss of this particularly desirable individual as he has completed his tour of duty here on Earth. We know he will be successful in future undertakings. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries