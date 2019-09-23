Resources
George Hoffman

George Hoffman Obituary
HOFFMAN, George George Hoffman, 69, of Johns Creek, Georgia went to be with Jesus on Friday, September 20, 2019. We celebrate a man who loved the Lord and his family. He was a kind and devoted man who was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol, daughters Christy Wyatt (Justin) and Lisa Huggins (Jon), and nine grandchildren. Visitation is 6-8 PM on Monday, September 23 and funeral services are at noon on Tuesday, September 24 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery in Snellville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 23, 2019
