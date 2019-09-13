|
George J. Berry, 82, died September 7 following a long illness.
In a long career of public service in Georgia, Berry work for four Atlanta mayors and two Georgia governors. His roles included Aviation Commissioner in Atlanta, Georgia commissioner of industry and trade and chairman of the Metropolitan Atlanta Olympic Games Authority. As aviation commisioner, he oversaw expansion of what is now Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
He was a graduate of Young Harris College and Georgia State University.
His service in Blairsville Sept 14 is private.
Berry is survived by his wife Jeannine Barrett Berry, son Mark Jefferson Berry and his wife Liz of Alpharetta, and daughter, Jennifer Berry Hudgins and her husband Scott of Forsyth and five grandchildren. He's also survived by a half-brother Jerry Penland of Gainesville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to the Young Harris College Local Scholarship Campaign.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Read more about George Berry on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019