George Jones

JONES, George George E. Jones, age 99, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on June 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Conner Jones, his daughter Janice Hazel Jones, and parents Mae and Will Jones. He was a long time member of the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He graduated from Milton High School, Abraham Baldwin College and the University of Georgia. George enlisted in the USMC serving thirty-two months in the South and Western Pacific, and was discharged as a Captain. He retired from the Veterans Administration and the Alpharetta Post Office. George enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and traveling in his Airstream trailer. Due to the COVID-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe and the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church is back open. A private burial service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery the morning before the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church at 69 N. Main Street, Alpharetta GA 30009, or visit Wellroot.org (formerly known as The United Methodist Children's Home) to donate to them online. Northside Chapel in Roswell is in charge of the arrangements and will post future updates on their website. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northisdechapel.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.