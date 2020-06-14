George Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, George George E. Jones, age 99, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on June 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Conner Jones, his daughter Janice Hazel Jones, and parents Mae and Will Jones. He was a long time member of the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He graduated from Milton High School, Abraham Baldwin College and the University of Georgia. George enlisted in the USMC serving thirty-two months in the South and Western Pacific, and was discharged as a Captain. He retired from the Veterans Administration and the Alpharetta Post Office. George enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and traveling in his Airstream trailer. Due to the COVID-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe and the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church is back open. A private burial service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery the morning before the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church at 69 N. Main Street, Alpharetta GA 30009, or visit Wellroot.org (formerly known as The United Methodist Children's Home) to donate to them online. Northside Chapel in Roswell is in charge of the arrangements and will post future updates on their website. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northisdechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved