CREWS, III, George L. George L Crews III, 69, of Ramrod Key, FL, passed away at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born Aug. 8, 1949 in Gainesville, FL, to George and Gemmel Crews, the first of five children. He is survived by his wife Katty of 21 years; mother Gemmel Crews of Jacksonville, FL; and four siblings. He was preceded in death by father George L Crews Jr. A viewing and memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, at 10:00a at Boyd Panciera Funeral Care, Hollywood FL. In George's honor, memorials may be made to the at donate3.cancer.org or the National Rifle Association at nrafoundation.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019