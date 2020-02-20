|
LANE, III, George Lane, George H. III, 71, of Atlanta, passed away February 17, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. George was born and raised in Metter, Georgia. He grew up there and graduated from Metter High School, "Class of '66, and then spent the next four years at UGA, graduating with honors with a degree in Accounting. Since he could never sit still very long, he soon moved on to Real Estate Development, Condominiums and Apartments and an amazing and successful career. He was a "people" person and never met a stranger. He was a great friend, a doting father and grandfather and a wonderful husband. One of his friends said that he had never met anyone who had as much fun as George and shared it with everyone around him. He was preceded in death by his parents George H. Lane, Jr. and Lucile Kirkland Lane and his step-daughter Bevelyn Hardy. He is survived by his son, George H. Lane IV, his step-son Thomas M. Lummis, his two beautiful daughters, Holly Lane and Jenny Wright (Joe), and 8 grandchildren, Lucas Hardy, Sabrina Hardy, Brandy Lummis, Brooke Lummis, Sawyer Walman, Grant Walman, Zoe Wright and Ember Wright, and his beloved wife of 30 years, Maxine (Max). He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in memory of George to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305, where George has been a faithful member for 45 years. There will be a private family interment.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020