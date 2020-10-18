George Lemmond

LEMMOND, George In memory of George Harrison Lemmond March 15, 1935 - October 1, 2020 George Harrison Lemmond was born March 15, 1935, to Charles Darwin Lemmond and Ruth Zierdt Lemmond in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the second of two sons. He described his childhood in Forty Fort, PA as "idyllic, halcyon days," and graduated from Forty Fort High School in 1953. He attended Colgate University in Hamilton, NY where he majored in English and was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. He graduated with a B.A. in 1957. He lived in PA, OH, MN, NY, and NJ before moving to Roswell, GA, his home for the last 34 years. He enjoyed a long and varied career in marketing and advertising, from his first job at Procter and Gamble, to NYC ad agencies, to teaching marketing at Georgia State University. George's curiosity, passion for learning, and joyful love of life guided him in all he did. He was a generous servant and an active member of his church. George was an incredibly supportive, loving, and proud father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed by many. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles. He is survived by his five children: Susan Bachman (David), Karen DeArmey (Scott), Chris Lemmond (Dina), Kathryn O'Brien (Pat), and Geoff Lemmond (Grayson), his eight grandchildren: Laurie, Abby (Caleb), Jack, Scottie, Nicole, Jackson, Benjamin, and Vivian. A memorial will be held in Roswell, GA at a date TBD - likely in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please direct any donations to Cross of Life Lutheran Church in Roswell, GA, or North Fulton Community Charities.



