MANSFIELD, George George D. Mansfield went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 24 2019. He was the only child of Horace D. Mansfield and Billie F. Mansfield. His ex-wife Jeannine F. Mansfield preceded him in going home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his only daughter Michelle L Mansfield and many cousins, John Day, Sue Day, Jan Denver, Allen Kelly, Vaughn Mansfield Jr, Rob Mansfield, Genvieve Mansfield-Howes, Mack Norman, and Thomas Fisher. Everyone that would like to make a donation to a charity instead of sending flowers to demonstrate their love for George, may choose from one of his favorite charities which are listed below. However, if anyone that knew and loved George would rather send a flower arrangement please feel free to do so. His favorite flowers were coral colored roses, yellow roses, blue colored flowers, sunflowers, daisies, begonias, lily of the valley flowers, and orchids. If you would rather send a live plant that would be nice. George's favorite charities were: LIFETODAY.ORG. - This organization feeds hungry children and digs new water wells for in Africa. joycemeyer.org. - This organization has a world wide TV ministry, feeds hungry people, rescues women from being that have been sold into a life of sex slavery, and has built several children's and women's homes in several countries, and they also dig new water wells in Africa. www.ifcj.org. - This organization feeds hungry widows in Israel. www.nacoponline.org. - This organization helps cops. woundedwarriorproject.org. - This organization helps wounded veterans adapt to their life after being injured in the line of duty. www.toysfortots.org. - This organization is run by the marines to give children toys on Christmas morning. www.jimbakkershow.com. -This TV ministry is spreading the gospel and they rely on donations to stay on the air. They also look for products that would help people live a healthier lifestyle. https://www.hallindsey.com. - This TV ministry is making believers worldwide aware of whats going on in the world from a Christian viewpoint. www.answersingenesis.com. This Christian organization educates the public on the truth of the bible's account of God's creation. www.creationmuseum.com. This continuation of www.answersingenesis.com's ministry provides the believer a hand's on opportunity to visit the best example of a top quality museum that I know of. Visitation is 4 PM - 8 PM, on Tuesday and 11AM - 2 PM on Wednesday. Services will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Williamson & Sons funeral Home. Burial will follow in Buttram Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019