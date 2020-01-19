|
|
MCCAULEY, Jr., George George Marion McCauley Jr. passed away on Tuesday, January 14th at his home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He is survived by his wife Jane McCauley; daughters, Joy McCauley Williams, Marion McCauley Earnhardt, Serena McCauley Highum; and sons Trey Wesley and Mark Wesley along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his son, George Marion McCauley III. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19th, at 2 PM, at A Simple Faith Church in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. There will also be a memorial service on Friday, January 24th, at 11 AM, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia. Donations can be made to Folds of Honor at www.foldsofhonor.org/donate. Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020