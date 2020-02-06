|
|
MCDOWELL, George Major George Milton McDowell, Jr., U.S. Air Force Retired, age 84, of Kennesaw, passed away February 3, 2020. He was born June 24, 1935 in Norfolk, VA the son of George M. McDowell, Sr. and Claudine Richardson McDowell. He retired from the U. S Air Force with 32 years of service. He also retired from Lockheed Martin and was a Methodist Minister, most recently serving, at Lebanon United Methodist Church in Canton. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma J. McDowell; children, Melodee Justice and her husband, Ronnie, George McDowell, III and his wife, Katherine, Tamara Gann and her husband, Billy, Scott McDowell and his wife, Casey. 32 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be Monday Feb. 10, at 11 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1 until 5 PM, Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020