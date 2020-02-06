Services
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
(770) 432-0771
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George McDowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George McDowell Obituary
MCDOWELL, George Major George Milton McDowell, Jr., U.S. Air Force Retired, age 84, of Kennesaw, passed away February 3, 2020. He was born June 24, 1935 in Norfolk, VA the son of George M. McDowell, Sr. and Claudine Richardson McDowell. He retired from the U. S Air Force with 32 years of service. He also retired from Lockheed Martin and was a Methodist Minister, most recently serving, at Lebanon United Methodist Church in Canton. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma J. McDowell; children, Melodee Justice and her husband, Ronnie, George McDowell, III and his wife, Katherine, Tamara Gann and her husband, Billy, Scott McDowell and his wife, Casey. 32 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be Monday Feb. 10, at 11 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1 until 5 PM, Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -