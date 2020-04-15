|
George E. McKibben, who taught at Jonesboro Junior High School in Clayton County, died April 7, 2020.He was 76.
The Clayton County school district said in a post on Facebeook that it recognized McKibben in 2018 for his impact on the community because, in 1967, he became one of the first black teachers to teach at a white Clayton County school.
"During his first year, McKibben began to open doors that substantially eased the acceptance of black students and teachers in what had been white-only schools in the county," the district wrote.
McKibben taught at Jonesboro Junior High for 11 years. He then helped open Mundy's Mill Middle School, where he drew the Razorback mascot on a wall of a hallway.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020