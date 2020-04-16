|
|
MCKIBBEN, George Edward George Edward McKibben, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. His services will be held Sat, April 18 at 12 PM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl, Fayetteville, 30214. (770) 461-9222. Family to assemble at the residence at 11 AM. Interment, Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Rd, Forest Park. Viewing Thurs, April 16 & Fri, April 17, 2 PM-6 PM. He was a retired educator of Clayton County Schools and retired employee of MARTA. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Chi Epsilon Chapter, 1965) and Friendship Community Church of College Park. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alvanese R. McKibben, four daughters, Adrienne McKibben-Halcomb, Stephanie C. McKibben, Cassandra McKibben Dallas and Erika McKibben; four grandsons, Kyle Halcomb, Christian McKibben, Myles Halcomb, Jordan McKibben; two brothers, Willie "Peter" McKibben and Harold McKibben; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020