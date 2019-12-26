Resources
MOORE, George Charles George Charles Moore, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on December 22, 2019, at the age of 73. George enjoyed All-Star Wresting, taking walks, and activities outside the home. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; Charles and Ceil Moore, and brother; Robert Moore. He is survived by his siblings; Charlene Moore Limberis, Mary Constance Moore, and William C. Moore. Nephews and Nieces; Michael Limberis, Charles and Michele Limberis and family, Laurie Limberis, and Michelle and Sean Laurilla and family, Keirsten Alexander and family, and Paige Jarvis and spouse Laura Holland. A private service is scheduled at HM Patterson & Son- Spring Hill with a burial immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019
