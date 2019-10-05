Services
George Morris
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
George Morris


1932 - 2019
MORRIS, George Kelly George Kelly Morris 87, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 2 PM - 3 PM, and funeral services will be held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 3 PM following the visitation, and interment will follow at the New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mr. Morris's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation. www.alzfdn.org Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 5, 2019
