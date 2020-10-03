1/1
George Napper Jr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Napper Jr., the first African American police chief of Atlanta, has died. He was 81.

Napper was named chief of police in 1978 and served until 1982, when he became Atlanta's director of public safety.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement Saturday, calling Napper a "brilliant teacher and leader" who "broke barriers and embodied the progress of our city during a long and distinguished career with the Atlanta Police Department."

"The City of Atlanta is thankful for the service and commitment of Chief George Napper and we offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones," the mayor said.

Atlanta police are honoring him by wearing mourning bands on their badges.

Read more about George Napper on ajc.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
So kind and humble. May your loved ones find comfort in your memory.
Se Ashe
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved