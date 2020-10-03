George Napper Jr., the first African American police chief of Atlanta, has died. He was 81.
Napper was named chief of police in 1978 and served until 1982, when he became Atlanta's director of public safety.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement Saturday, calling Napper a "brilliant teacher and leader" who "broke barriers and embodied the progress of our city during a long and distinguished career with the Atlanta Police Department."
"The City of Atlanta is thankful for the service and commitment of Chief George Napper and we offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones," the mayor said.
Atlanta police are honoring him by wearing mourning bands on their badges.
