George Newton

NEWTON, George L.



George L. Newton, 98, of Athens, passed away Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Morning Pointe of Athens.



He was a native of Vidalia, Georgia and longtime resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late George L., Sr. and Birdie Sutton Newton. He was also preceded in death by his wife Patsy Rouland Newton, a son Alan Newton, and a sister Melitta Stradley.



He was owner and operator of the R.C. Bottling Company in Athens for 15 years and was a District Sales Manager for R.C. Bottling Company for 10 years. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and flew a B24-C54 aircraft.



He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Vicki and Buck Arnwine of Knoxville and Le Ann Newton of Athens; one son and his companion, Steven Newton and June Colella of Hilton Head, SC; two granddaughters, Laurie Lea McNulty and her husband Matthew of Cleveland, and Melissa Ann Woreniki of Hightstown, New Jersey; six grandsons, Trey Newton and wife Leidy of Etowah, David Harrod and wife April of Lexington, TN, Andrew Harrod and wife Cara of Cleveland, Ehrick Lamb and his companion Laura of Athens, Jordan Lamb of Maryville, and Chris Rodgers of Nashville; eight-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a sister, Joan Portman, of Atlanta.



A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Eastanallee Cemetery with Rev. Mike Jackson officiating. There will be no formal visitation due to the COVID-19 virus.



Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of George L. Newton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store