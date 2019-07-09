|
|
POULOS, George William George William "Bill" Poulos of Greensboro, NC passed away quietly at home on July 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Leckie Poulos; children, Michael William Poulos of Salem (Katherine); Christopher Norman Poulos of Greensboro (Susan); Mary Elizabeth Poulos (Michael) of Greensboro; and Sarah Anne Poulos of Greensboro. His grandchildren include Mary Abigail Poulos; Elijah Raymond Rademacher Poulos; Noah Perry Rademacher Poulos; Logan Wilson Sprinkle; Ieva Claire Barskevicius; Natalia Elizabeth Barskevicius; Namaste Caroline Poulos. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church Vicar's Discretionary Fund, 1300 Jefferson Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27410 On line condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 9, 2019