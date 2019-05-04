PUGH, George Talmadge George Talmadge Pugh, age 83, of Sugar Hill, GA, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Elizabeth Ann Pugh; parents, James A. and Annie Lou Wallace Pugh; and sisters, Imogene Heard and Ruby Dan Spriggs. Mr. Pugh is survived by god-daughters Shannon (Jason) Smith, Buford, GA, and Vickie (Rev. Paul) Garner, Martin, GA; and several cousins. Mr. Pugh was born on June 21, 1935 in Cumming, GA. He was a graduate of Sugar Hill High School in Sugar Hill, GA. Mr. Pugh served in the U. S. Army, and he was a retired store planning consultant as a production manager with thirty-two years of service. He also worked for Georgia Boot Company in Flowery Branch for a number of years. Mr. Pugh was a member of Sugar Hill United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Garner officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2019