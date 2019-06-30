SHERWOOD, Jr. (USAF Retired), Lt. Col. George Albert Lt. Col. George Albert Sherwood, Jr. (USAF Retired), age 92 of Atlanta, GA passed away June 22, 2019. Born in Pasadena, CA to the late George Albert, Sr. and Clare Lothrop McMurtry Sherwood. Attended the University of Colorado before enlisting in the Army Air Corp in 1948. He became an aviation cadet in pilot training. Later, he was a multi-engine bomber and transport pilot. When the Air Force was formed, he became an Air Force pilot. His last assignment was Darmstadt, West Germany where he met his future wife, Betty Sue. He retired after 25 years in the Air Force and headed to a family home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. In 1971, he married Betty Sue Pinkerton Fisher, and they began their life in Atlanta where he was the General Manager of Phipps Plaza. At a later time, he started his own company, GBS Properties. Active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Covenant Sunday School Class. He was an avid reader and loved to travel. He was often referred to as a "gentle giant" and had a very kind soul and sweet spirit. The joy of his life was his family. He loved his girls and his grandchildren. George will be sadly missed by all. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Sue and their daughters, Clare (Quad) Quadland and Susan (John) Emrhein; grandchildren, Warren and Kate Quadland and George and Emma Emrhein and sister, Miriam Fletcher. A private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Joe Pinkerton Scholarship Fund, c/o Battle Ground Academy, P.O Box 1889, Franklin, TN 37065 or . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019