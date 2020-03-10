Services
SPELLISSY, George T. George T. Spellissy, 89, a resident of Cumming, GA, died Feb. 17, 2020, at Northside Hospital Forsyth. He was the loving husband of Anna ("Tommy") Spellissy (nee White) for more than 65 years. Mr. Spellissy was born in Marlborough, MA on Nov. 23, 1930. He was a graduate of Boston College High School and Holy Cross College. During the Korean War, he served in the Army. Mr. Spellissy and his family were longtime residents of Dunwoody, GA. Mr. Spellissy was a devout Catholic, a founding member of All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA and served on the finance committee for the parish for many years. He also served on the Holy Cross President's Council and on the Board of Advisors for the Village of St. Joseph. For most of his business career, Mr. Spellissy worked for New England Life. In 1966, he started the Southern Group Pension Sales office for New England Life, and was a successful salesman and manager of this office until his retirement in 1991. Surviving besides his wife Anna, are four children: Paul and his wife Kathleen Dalton, Brian and his wife Julie, Kathy Shelden and her husband Charles, and Kevin. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Nora, Sarah, Rebecca, Sean, Matthew and Patrick. In his leisure time, he loved photography and travelling. George and Tommy travelled the world, visiting all 50 states and over 50 countries. They were also great fans of Georgia Tech football and had season tickets for over 40 years. The funeral service for Mr. Spellissy will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Music Ministry of All Saints Church at the above address, or to the patient care and support services at Northside Hospital Forsyth via this link: https://give.northside.com/ways-to-give/memorial-donationin-lieu-of-flowers/. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020
