Resources
More Obituaries for George Suhr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Suhr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Suhr Obituary
SUHR, George F. George F. Suhr, age 98, of Marietta, passed peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was married to Joan Atkinson for 75 years before her passing in August. They enjoyed a lifetime of dancing and playing bridge together. After graduating from Clemson, George proudly served as a 1st lieutenant in the Army's 66th Infantry division during WWII and survived the sinking of the SS Leopoldville in 1944. After the war, he worked as a chemical engineer for Reichhold Chemicals until his retirement. He will be missed by his friends and neighbors.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -