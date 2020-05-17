|
SUHR, George F. George F. Suhr, age 98, of Marietta, passed peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was married to Joan Atkinson for 75 years before her passing in August. They enjoyed a lifetime of dancing and playing bridge together. After graduating from Clemson, George proudly served as a 1st lieutenant in the Army's 66th Infantry division during WWII and survived the sinking of the SS Leopoldville in 1944. After the war, he worked as a chemical engineer for Reichhold Chemicals until his retirement. He will be missed by his friends and neighbors.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020