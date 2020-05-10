|
TERRELL, George Howard Pastor George Howard Terrell, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, made his transition on May 1, 2020, from COVID-19. Pastor Terrell was born in Atlanta, Georgia, February 28, 1947 to David C. Terrell, Sr. and Monteen Strickland Terrell and leaves to mourn his wife, Deitre "Penny" Terrell. Pastor Terrell dedicated his life in the ministry for over 22 years. View the obituary, photos and sign the guestbook at pastorgeorgeterrell.com. Services will be live streamed at pastorgeorgeterrell.com on Monday, May 11, at 11 AM, when his life will be celebrated. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020