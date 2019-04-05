TURPIN, George A. "Gus" Mr. George Augustus "Gus" Turpin, 84, went to be with the Lord, April 3, 2019 in Wilkes County, Georgia, after an extended illness. He was born October 10, 1934 to John Claud and Lona Elizabeth (Vinson)Turpin, in Wilkes County, Georgia. He was born on the Shipp Place, the first home of his father and mother. His father came to Wilkes county via covered wagon, called the Turpin wagon-train in 1914. His mother and father were born in Habersham County, Georgia. Gus graduated from Washington High School, went to Habersham Tech School in Habersham County, then to Shorter College in Rome, Georgia, where he managed an H L Green Department Store, promoted to a larger store in Atlanta, then moved on to H L Green in Jacksonville, Florida. He met his wife, Barbara Loraine Flannery Turpin and married May 25, 1958, in Jacksonville, they were married almost 60 years, lacking two months. Gus was promoted to Store Manager in different stores all over Florida with McCrorys, formerly H L Green; winning many trips from his company, including Las Vegas, The Holy Land, Egypt and others. Gus retired from McCrorys in Ft. Myers, Florida. He and his wife moved back to Georgia in 2014. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church all his life. His hobbies were fishing, golfing, gardening, helping neighbors, handyman to any need of friends, family and neighbors and feeding his wild birds. He loved to hunt and trap in his youth. He was predeceased by his siblings, Florence Elizabeth Turpin Ingram; Maryland Mildred Turpin (twin to Mary), and Marie Turpin. In addition to his wife, Barbara, his living siblings are Anna Laura (Ann) Butler, Marion Ellis Turpin (Lucille), Martha Lucille Ingram, Margaret Edith Turpin (Howard) Montigny, Mary Inez Turpin McPherson. He has many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Two special cousins were Sarah Turpin Huff, and Linda Marie Turpin Standard. Linda attended him daily until his death. Pallbearers are Michael Allen McPherson, John-Michael McPherson, Jacob Edward McPherson, Bruce Augustus McPherson, Augustus Allen McPherson, Eugene Claude Ingram. Honorary pallbearers are James Erich McPherson, and Alex Dunaway. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Preaching his funeral will be Rev. Ginny Best and Rev. Richard Broom; pianist will be Russ Goldman. In lieu of flowers, please remember Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, with offerings to their Cemetery and Building Fund. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday at the church prior to the service. Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of George Augustus Turpin. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary