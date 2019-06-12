|
WEITNER, George Joseph George J. Weitner, age 95, of Snellville, GA, a highly decorated WWII D-Day Vet, who landed on Omaha Beach on June 6,1944 at 7 am, passed away June 6, 2019, on D-Day's 75th anniversary. He received numerous metals and honors including the Presidential Citation and the Legion of Honor from France. He was a wonderful, selfless and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Marie, his parents and sister. He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will always be our hero, missed dearly and will be forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements are available at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 12, 2019