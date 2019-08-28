Resources
WELLINGTON, George George Robert Wellington passed away after a long illness on August 17th, 2019. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne Jackson Wellington, son Hugh Jackson Wellington, and daughter Claudia Anne Wellington Stephens. He also has four grandchildren: Nicole Stephens, Autumn Stephens, Benjamin Wellington, and Victoria Wellington. George loved sports and for many years was a YMCA Soccer Coach in the 1970's as well as a Basketball Referee at Briarlake Baptist Church. After retirement, he worked several years for his daughter and son-in-law, Kirk, at The War Room hobby shop in Norcross. George was active with the grandchildren as he was a volunteer coach for the girls basketball team at Killian Hill Christian School one year as well as volunteering as front security check-in at Buford High School. George's celebration of life was held on August 21st in a small private family service. The family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's foundation () in memory of George.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2019
