Services
Whitaker Funeral Home
25 North Kennedy Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-4254
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St Luke Independent Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George WHITE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George WHITE Obituary
WHITE, George Henry George Henry White, former resident of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 11th. A native of Metter, GA and a graduate of Georgia Southern University, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Having been in the insurance profession for well over 20 years as well as working with the Herff Jones Company, his contributions have been recognized throughout his career by his counterparts. George was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, George White, Sr., and brother, Dexter White. George leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mrs. Dora C. White, sister, Jennifer White Wilson (Robert), daughter, Raven White, son, Chad White, sister-in-law, Robin White, and a host of relatives and friends. The memorial service will take place on Friday, May 17th, 11:00 am at St. Luke Independent Methodist Church, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Metter, GA 30439. Services entrusted to Whitaker Funeral Home, 25 N. Kennedy Street, Metter, GA, 30439.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now