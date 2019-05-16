WHITE, George Henry George Henry White, former resident of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 11th. A native of Metter, GA and a graduate of Georgia Southern University, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Having been in the insurance profession for well over 20 years as well as working with the Herff Jones Company, his contributions have been recognized throughout his career by his counterparts. George was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, George White, Sr., and brother, Dexter White. George leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mrs. Dora C. White, sister, Jennifer White Wilson (Robert), daughter, Raven White, son, Chad White, sister-in-law, Robin White, and a host of relatives and friends. The memorial service will take place on Friday, May 17th, 11:00 am at St. Luke Independent Methodist Church, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Metter, GA 30439. Services entrusted to Whitaker Funeral Home, 25 N. Kennedy Street, Metter, GA, 30439. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019