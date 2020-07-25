1/
George Wilkins
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILKINS, Jr., George Barratt George B. Wilkins, Jr (Barratt) died June 12 in Tallahassee. He was born in Atlanta to George and Mabel Wilkins on Nov 6, 1943. He graduated from Emory Univ. (BA in History), Georgia State Univ. (MA in History), Univ. of Wisconsin (MA in Library Science). He was the State Librarian of Florida for 26 years retiring in 2003. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Joan Maust. He is survived by a sister, Joyce Schroeder, and husband Rolf of Baton Rouge, La and a nephew, Matthew Maust of Richmond, Va. There will be no funeral or memorial service at the request of the deceased. Remains will be interred at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. To view and sign the online guestbook, go to Culleysmeadowwood.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved