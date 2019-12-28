|
HALEY, George William On Christmas Day - Christ's Day - George William Haley departed this life to begin his heavenly journey to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Devoted husband and father, George began his life in Atlanta, GA on November 26, 1928. He was 91 years old. A Rambling Wreck to the core, he graduated from Georgia Tech in 1952 with a degree in Architecture. Early in his career, he partnered with Ross Howard to form Haley and Howard Architecture in Marietta, GA. Daniel Bridges later joined the firm to become Bridges, Haley and Howard. The practice focused primarily on centers of education and places of worship as they felt a strong conviction to bring new ideas to children as they studied and adults as they came together to appreciate the wonder of God. Thoughtful design and creative process were present in every part of George Haley's life - including the Christmas wreath he recently made for the front door to celebrate Christ's birth and the hope that it brings to all of us. George became active duty U.S. Air Force in 1954, where he served in Moulins France, much to his delight. Susan, his wife, joined him overseas where they were able to travel extensively for several years throughout Europe. This opportunity gave him an up close look at all of the European styles of architecture, the beauty of the region and most importantly, the many special friendships which have lasted a lifetime. Upon his transfer to stateside, George achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel and served in a reserve capacity with the men of the 94th Civil Engineering Unit at Dobbins AFB. The 94th were charged with designing and building base support facilities at home and abroad. George and his wife, Susan, attend the First Baptist Church of Atlanta, GA where they have been fortunate to share in the fellowship, support and friendship of their Christian family. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Susan, his son Dr. Ken Haley of Marion, IL (wife Sharon Haley), and his daughter Alaine Haley of Annapolis, MD. George and Susan have two grandchildren, Andrea Williams (husband Chris Williams) of Atlanta, GA and Josh Haley of Cumming, GA. The most recent, joyful addition is Caroline Williams , great-granddaughter born this year in June 2019. A service will be held at H.M. Patterson - Oglethorpe's Funeral Home at 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA, Monday, December 30th at 2:00 pm, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park at 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA. Throughout George's life, charity and care of those in need has been an important daily mission. In honor of his life, please support your in whatever way you choose - he would want to leave a legacy of service and sharing with others. The work of Disabled Veterans National Foundation(www.dvnf.org), (BrightFocus
.org/stopAMD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/stopAMD), and Wears Valley Ranch (www.wvr.org), have been especially significant in these past decades of giving.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 28, 2019