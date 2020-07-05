George Williams

WILLIAMS, George Stuart July 26, 1930 June 29, 2020 I was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1930. My mother and father divorced and until I was 7 years old, I lived there and was raised by my maternal grandmother while my mother attended Julliard School of Music. When I was 8 she returned from New York, remarried and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, my home ever since. I attended Emory University in Atlanta, joined Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, the Emory University Chorale, the swim team and the track team. However, with way too much socializing my education was interrupted by a 2-year stint in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Upon my return from service, I reentered Emory where I lived at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house and it was there that I met my wonderful wife, Dorothy Laird. I thought when I first saw her that she was the smartest and loveliest person I had ever known. It is a thought that I still retain AND maintain. We married in 1954. After our marriage, I was employed by Trust Company of Georgia (now B B & T) and advanced to Trust Officer in their Trust Department. I ended my career as the owner of Sports World specializing in approximately 50% team sales and 50% retail sales. Along the way, Dot and I decided to field a basketball team and we are fortunate to have 5 wonderful children, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, and 1 great granddaughter. Those children are as follows: Laird M. Williams, of Little Rock, Arkansas, daughter, Katherine, and son, Shannon, Cary W. Hogue (Bob) of Philipsburg, Montana, daughter, Coty, daughter, Breanne Hogue and her sons, Kason and Hunter, And daughter Emory, daughter, Elly, and son, Ladd. G. Stuart Williams, Jr. of Whitefish, Montana: Single, Howard L. Williams (Lee) of Santa Rosa beach, FL and 2 step children, Jay and Luke, Douglas M. Williams: of Bozeman, Montana, daughters, Helen and Caitlin, Brother, Harvey Thompson Lyon of Atlanta and his daughters, Marie and Martha. Along the way I received a BBA from Emory University and was at one time or the other a member of Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta Athletic Club, Ocean Reef Club, Racquet Club at Ocean Reef, Key Largo Anglers Club, Trustee Henrietta Eggleston Hospital for Children, Atlanta I should mention that I was an avid tennis player (was fairly good for my age), a pretty good bridge player (and that may be modest) partnering with Dot, I love to sing, and have particularly enjoyed producing numerous musical productions and other functions at my Florida social clubs. I have had a wonderful Life. To watch George's slideshow, please go to www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com
