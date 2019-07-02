WILLINGHAM, George Stephen "Steve" George Stephen "Steve" Willingham, 71, of Marietta died June 28, 2019. Mr. Willingham was born and raised in Alabama, where he then attended Auburn University. Upon graduating, he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to work in the finance industry and continue his education. Mr. Willingham later moved to Marietta, Georgia where he settled down with his wife and two children. He has called Marietta home for the past 29 years. Mr. Willingham excelled in his career as an investment advisor and in his free time enjoyed watching Auburn football, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Willingham was preceded in death by his father, George Mack Willingham, mother, Mary Rodgers Willingham, wife, Julie Gross Willingham and son, Bryan Willingham. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Willingham, his brother, Ray Willingham, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family, all whom loved him and will miss him dearly. Flowers will be appreciated, or those wishing to may make contributions to the Arthritis National Research Foundation (https://curearthritis.org/donation/) or the . The family will receive friends at 1:00pm for visitation and have a funeral service at 2:00pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019