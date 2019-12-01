|
ZEIGLER, II, George Edward George Edward Zeigler II of Kennesaw, GA passed away on Nov 26, 2019 at age 79. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska to George Edward Zeigler and Mary Glass Zeigler. George was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Ross. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Charlene Sprinkle Zeigler of Kennesaw, GA, his daughter, Heather Zeigler of Cary, NC, and his siblings Natalie Fleming Behrends of York, PA and Geoff Zeigler of St. Paris, OH. At George's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital, St. Jude, or s.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019