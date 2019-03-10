WATTS, Georgia Beth Georgia Beth Kelly Watts, aged 69, passed away on March 8, 2019, after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by Robert E. (Bob) Watts, her devoted husband of 45 years; son Cole Watts (Anne Peden Robertson) and their children, Betsy and James; son Jack Watts (Sarah Venable); sisters Paula K. Pecarek and Marianna K. Lee; brother Jim Kelly; sister-in-law Jackie Joerns (John) and many adoring nieces and nephews. Georgia was born in Laurel, Mississippi, and was reared in Taylorsville. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Southern Mississippi and later enrolled in the University of Mississippi where she completed a second Bachelor's degree in English. Moving to Atlanta to join her future husband, Georgia began a 20 plus year teaching career during which she was instrumental in correlating curricula between technical colleges and four-year state institutions. After beginning her career, she completed her Master's degree from Georgia State University. A devoted mother to Cole and Jack, Georgia freely gave her time to Woodward Academy and Holy Innocents' Episcopal School. She could often be seen cheering from the stands of the boys' wrestling meets and soccer games. An avid sailor, a curious traveler, and a loyal friend, Georgia pledged herself to others and their missions became hers. Her enthusiasm extended to her involvement in her community and church. She served on the board of Heritage Sandy Springs, the Sandy Springs Society, Horizons Atlanta, and the Sandy Springs Mission. Throughout her life, Georgia enthusiastically supported education for the underserved populations in the Atlanta area. In the early 2000s, she was appointed by Commissioner Tom Lowe to serve on the Fulton County Community Block Grant Program. Services for Georgia Watts will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 11:00 am at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church with a reception to follow. Visitation is scheduled for 6-8 pm on Tuesday, March 12, at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel. (Allen Road). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horizons Atlanta or to the Sandy Springs Mission. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary