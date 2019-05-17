Services
COLE, Pastor Georgia Mae Celebration of Life Service for Pastor Georgia Mae Cole of Decatur, GA will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way, Lithonia, GA. Bishop Miles E. Fowler, Pastor; Apostle G. Bryant, Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Viewing on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Thankful Apostolic Church, 1060 Memorial Drive, Atlanta, GA. from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by Wake Service from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. She is survived by her husband Bishop Joe Paul Cole Sr., 3 children, Mr. Joe Paul Cole Jr., Mr. George Allen Cole (Cheryl), and Ms. Pamela Yvette Taylor (Teddy T. Taylor), 10 grandchildren, 4 Great grandchildren, 1 Great-great grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019
