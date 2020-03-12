Services
Sellers-Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
168 Greenville Street
Newnan, GA 30263
770-253-1607
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
First Mount Vernon Baptist Church
Newnan, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Jones


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Jones Obituary
JONES, Georgia T. Georgia has lost a master educator. Georgia T. Jones taught professionally in the Coweta County School System for thirty-three years. She taught students who went on to achieve monumental success, including several law enforcement officers like the current sheriff of Coweta County, Sheriff Lenn Woods and his sister. During her time as an educator, she earned a M.A. in Education from Atlanta University, studied towards a Doctorate in Education at Wayne State University and served on several committees, including Coweta's Curriculum Evaluation Committee as chairwoman and the committee credited with the desegregation of Coweta schools. After retiring, she received the Georgia State Leadership Award in the year 2000, for her stewardship of Coweta Retired Educators Association. Her talents will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:00 PM at First Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Newnan, Georgia, Reverend Jerome Spence, pastor, Reverend Doctor Melvin Brittian, eulogist. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. Express condolences online at www.sellerssmithfh.com. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Sellers-Smith Funeral Home, 770-253-1607.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sellers-Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -