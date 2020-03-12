|
JONES, Georgia T. Georgia has lost a master educator. Georgia T. Jones taught professionally in the Coweta County School System for thirty-three years. She taught students who went on to achieve monumental success, including several law enforcement officers like the current sheriff of Coweta County, Sheriff Lenn Woods and his sister. During her time as an educator, she earned a M.A. in Education from Atlanta University, studied towards a Doctorate in Education at Wayne State University and served on several committees, including Coweta's Curriculum Evaluation Committee as chairwoman and the committee credited with the desegregation of Coweta schools. After retiring, she received the Georgia State Leadership Award in the year 2000, for her stewardship of Coweta Retired Educators Association. Her talents will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:00 PM at First Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Newnan, Georgia, Reverend Jerome Spence, pastor, Reverend Doctor Melvin Brittian, eulogist. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. Express condolences online at www.sellerssmithfh.com. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Sellers-Smith Funeral Home, 770-253-1607.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020