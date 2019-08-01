|
|
KERSEY, Georgia Mae Mrs. Georgia Mae Kersey, age 77, of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Georgia was born on October 27, 1941 in St. Joe, Arkansas, the daughter of George W. Grinder and Lucille Collier Grinder. While she had an amazing career as a dental hygienist, her greatest accomplishments were being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She spent over 40 years with the love of her life, Skip Kersey, and will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends from four o'clock until seven o'clock at the family home on August 1, 2019. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and condolences with the family. The funeral services for Mrs. Georgia Mae Kersey have been entrusted to the care of Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia 30076.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019