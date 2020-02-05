|
|
STANFORD, Georgia Mae Ms. Georgia Mae Stanford age 69, passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Final resting place Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Drive Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10AM-8PM also at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Ms. Stanford will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020