Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Stanford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Stanford Obituary
STANFORD, Georgia Mae Ms. Georgia Mae Stanford age 69, passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Final resting place Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Drive Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10AM-8PM also at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Ms. Stanford will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -