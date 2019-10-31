|
TASSOPOULOS, Georgia Economy Georgia Economy Tassopoulos, age 99, died peacefully on October 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born August 7, 1920, in Atlanta, GA, the youngest of five children. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, she attended Girls High School and after graduation began working at Rich's Department Store. She enjoyed her career at Rich's and the opportunities and friendships it provided to her. On September 22, 1946 she married Harry Tassopoulos and was his loving wife for 68 years, until he died in February 2015. Georgia was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation and was an active member of the Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. Her volunteerism and desire to help others began early in life and continued through the years as she focused her energy and time on religious education and Christian philanthropy. She was involved in many aspects of the Cathedral's Sunday School program, with the highlight being her leadership for many years of an adult Sunday School class. Through this class she shared her Orthodox Christian faith and created and enjoyed close friendships which lasted for decades. Her strong commitment to Philoptochos started when she attended a seminar at St. Basil's Academy in New York, the school established by Philoptochos to care for Orthodox children at risk. While serving on the Atlanta Cathedral Philoptochos Board of Directors she focused on enriching membership programs and broadening social service initiatives, and spent hours coordinating support and donations for the Atlanta Union Mission and Savannah Street Mission. In recognition of her lifetime of service she received the Archangel Michael award from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta. Georgia was known by many as a kind and loving person, always willing to help those in need by offering encouragement and support, whether in a fundraising effort or merely with a phone call. Georgia is survived by her two sons - Kerry and his wife Katina, of Dallas, Texas, and Tim and his wife Maria, of Atlanta. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Harrison, Cynthia, Alexander, Luke and Nicholas and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 North Decatur Rd. Decatur, GA. The Trisagion Prayer Service will begin at the Funeral Home at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation LadiesPhiloptochosSociety Social Services Fund. The family is grateful for the dedication, service and support provided by her caregivers Gloria, Janie, Stella, Martha, Cherry, Arike and Karleen.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019