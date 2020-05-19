|
VOLKMER (RAMOLD), Georgia Marie Georgia Marie (Ramold) Volkmer passed away May 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lyle Volkmer, sons, Kenneth Volkmer, Mark Volkmer (Traci) , Robert Volkmer (Elizabeth), six grandsons, one granddaughter, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter, two sisters, Rosine Lemrick, Maxine A'Hearn. Celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, Inc. at www.Sacredjourneyhospice.com/foundation.html.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020