|
|
BRUNSON, Gerald Gerald "Jerry" Brunson, 85, of Big Canoe, GA, passed away October 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Brunson; daughter Terri, son Scott (Kristin) and cat Tashi. Born in Baltimore, MD, Jerry joined the Army and, with Shannon, lived in Germany and France for a time. When they returned to the USA, Jerry continued his education in Pharmacy at the University of Maryland and obtained his master's degree. He worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals for 45 years in Trade Relations, calling on doctors, and later, as a Lobbyist. Jerry and Shannon lived in Dundalk, MD, Rosedale, MD, Perry Hall, MD, Durham, NC and Dunwoody, GA, before retiring to Big Canoe, GA, where Jerry enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, golf and pool. Jerry loved to discuss politics, economics and the state of the world, which lead to some interesting conversations between friends and family of varying political affiliations! A memorial service will be planned for later in the year. If you would like to make a donation, please consider Parkinson.org (Parkinson's disease) in his name. Thanks to everyone who was a part of our husband/father's life through the years. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019