Obituary Condolences Flowers DALY, Gerald Life Coach Gerald Daly of Atlanta, GA died peacefully at home with his daughters and wife by his side on Thursday, February 21, 2019 following a multi-year cancer journey that he fought on his own terms. Gerald grew up in Savannah, GA, attended Sacred Heart School, and graduated from Benedictine Military School in 1961. He was an Eagle Scout, and was a guard - #16 on the BC football team. Gerald studied at St. John's Seminary in Little Rock, AK and St. Mary Pala Street Seminary in Baltimore, MD. He received his BA from Georgia State University and his Masters of Social Work from the University of Georgia. He was a social worker with Child Service and Family Counseling Center in Atlanta and then in 1969 became the first alumnus of the UGA School of Social Work to be employed by the School on a full-time basis, serving as an instructor. He later became a private counselor and communications consultant for schools, parole offices and parents, and served as clinical director of the NE GA Community Mental Health Center in the 1970s. In 1986, Gerald started DalyGraphics, Inc., a printing brokerage business. He started a life coaching practice in 1996 serving clients throughout the country and engaging his deep passion for teaching, personal growth, and spiritual development. Gerald loved the North Georgia mountains - especially Granpa's mountain, was an exceptional amateur photographer, and enjoyed any opportunity to share in conversation and laughter with friends, family and his beloved granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents James A. Daly, Sr. and Leona Daly and his oldest brother James A. Daly, Jr. (Savannah). Gerald is remembered by his loving wife Sydney Daly; dear friend and mother of his two daughters, Terry Daly of Athens; daughters Jennifer Daly of Atlanta and Heather Daly Dominicali of Athens; granddaughters Alex and Allie Dominicali; Sydney's children Matthew (Suni) of Atlanta and Jeff Diez of Riverside, CA and grandchildren Kai and Kiran; older brother Thomas Daly (Gloria) of Stone Mountain; sisters-in-law Margaret Daly of Savannah and Marian Williams of Cleveland, OH; adored aunt Mildred Nesmith McKenzie of Savannah; nephews Jim Daly (Lake), Dale Daly (Susan), Tim Daly, Michael Daly (Julia); and nieces Kathy Salter (Steve) and Theresa Dearman (Thomas). Gerald requested it be shared that he recovered in AA on August 17, 1983 and died sober. He remained deeply grateful to the 12-step programs that saved his life many times over. His open heart and willingness to share his journey of recovery was a light for countless people over more than three decades. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Atlanta Friends Meeting House, 701 West Howard Ave. in Decatur, GA with reception to follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Gateway Center, Attn: Resource Development Department, 275 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303; the Emory Palliative Care Center Outpatient Service in honor of Dr. Kimberly Curseen, 1440 Clifton Rd., Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30322; or, the Ben Marion Institute for Social Justice, 985 Citadel Dr. NE, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30324. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019